A total of 1,832 shoplifting offences were recorded by Dyfed-Powys Police in the 12 months to June 2023, according to figures from the Home Office.

This was a 15 per cent rise from 1,598 recorded in the force area in the 12 months previous.

Across England and Wales, the number of recorded shoplifting offences rose 25 per cent, while that figure was 28 per cent in Wales.

Gwent Police saw a 37 per cent rise from 2,315 in the year to June 2022 to 3,183 in the year to June 2023 – this highest of all the Welsh police forces.

South Wales Police recorded 9,931 shoplifting offences in the year up to this June – a 30 per cent increase on the previous year, while North Wales Police recorded 4,407 shoplifting offences, up 24 per cent from 3,541 in the year ending June 2022.

Dyfed-Powys Police have issued advice for businesses to help reduce the risks of shoplifting, as well as to catch shoplifters if they do strike.

“We understand the impact shoplifting can have on businesses – particularly on small and independent shops – and investigative work will always be carried out to prosecute offenders where there is sufficient evidence to do so,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“There are measures you can put in place to help our enquiries in the event of items being stolen from your shop, for example installing CCTV cameras to cover as much of your store as possible. Clear images and video are of significant assistance in identifying those responsible for shoplifting.”

Dyfed-Powys Police also offers support to would-be offenders to help prevent future offending.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is also carrying out work to support offenders who are identified as shoplifting as a result of difficult circumstances.

“Since 2019 there has been a diversionary scheme in place to support those who are genuinely struggling. This was introduced by the Police and Crime Commissioner in 2019 and includes support mechanisms to ensure those in need are provided with the right support and advice to deal with underlying issues presented.

“There are options to receive food vouchers or support from a food bank under some diversionary schemes, as well as referrals into the adult and child social services network.”

More information can be found at: dyfed-powys.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-business-safe-from-crime/how-secure-is-your-shop.