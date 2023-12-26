The 51st Tenby Boxing Day Swim saw a huge turnout, with a record-breaking 1,050 people assembling on the town's North Beach.

Swim chairman Chris Osborne hailed the turnout as "amazing".

"We’ve broken all our records," he added.

As 2023 marked 100 years since the Walt Disney Company, the organisers set a Disney theme for this year’s dip and asked swimmers to dress up as their favourite Disney character.

Two fans of The Little Mermaid head in to the sea at Tenby. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The sight of the swimmers in their fancy dress running down the beach at low tide was like something out of a Disney film.

Among the other costumes spotted on the beach this year was Belle, Ariel, Mirabel, Maui, Sully, Captain Jack Sparrow, several of the 101 Dalmatians, and Mr Potato Head.

The overcast conditions did not deter those taking part, and there was a beach bonfire and hot soup served by Tenby and District Lions to warm everyone up after their dip.

DJ Steve Briers was on hand to ensure there was a festive party atmosphere on the beach, and everyone who took part received commemorative medals.

Swimmers donned costumes of their favourite Peter Pan characters while taking part in the Tenby Boxing Day Swim. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The event also saw donations collected for Tenby RNLI, St John Ambulance Wales, Tenby Surflink and Tenby Sea Cadets.

The Tenby Boxing Day Swim was sponsored by the Port of Milford Haven Community Fund, Harbour Wealth Independent Financial Planners and Outer Reef.