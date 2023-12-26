Nothing quite says Christmas like the twinkling of sparkly lights, and people across the region have been spreading joy through their colourful displays.

From Goodwick to Johnston, Fishguard and Haverfordwest, residents of the county have been making their homes sparkle this year.

Our reporters have been busy taking pictures of the most eye-catching displays while out and about.

Below are some of our favourites.

Are you entertaining the neighbours with lights in your street? Let us know via our Facebook page.