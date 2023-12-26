Crowds gathered along the banks of the river in Lower Town to see which duck would cross the line first and scoop the top prize of £100.

The race provided plenty of entertainment for onlookers, with some of the more lively ducks having to be stopped from making a break for it out to sea.

Some of the more lively ducks had to be stopped from heading in to the sea. (Image: Newsquest)

This year’s event raised money for the Chris Peake Bursary Fund.

Fishguard Sea Cadets Commanding Officer (CO), Chris Peake, died suddenly on the evening of Friday, May 12 this year.

CO Lieutenant Peake believed that every cadet should have the opportunity of experiencing an offshore voyage, and the Bursary Fund aims to subsidise the cost of these voyages.

Crowds gathered on the banks to cheer on their ducks. (Image: Newsquest)

Duck number 75 finished first, winning the £100 top prize. Duck 309 won the £50 second prize, while duck 1,238 completed the podium and won a £25 prize.

The fourth place finisher – duck 860 – won a bottle of wine donated by Fishguard Caravan Park, while last place - duck 120 – was awarded a bottle of wine donated by Peter Harding.

“What a fantastic turnout for the 2023 Boxing Day Duck Race,” said a Fishguard and District Round Table spokesperson.

More than 1,200 rubber ducks took to the River Gwaun on Boxing Day. (Image: Newsquest)

“So many of you came down to blow away the Christmas cobwebs, and it was great to see you all supporting this great event which was run in aid of the Chris Peake Bursary Fund this year.

“Thank you all again for your support, and a huge shout-out to the guys who waded up and down the river and into the sea collecting the more lively ducks, as well as Nick Cleary for the bird's-eye view.”