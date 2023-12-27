Dyfed-Powys Police has issued the warning for standing water on the roads after rainfall overnight, and a yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place until midnight.

People in the areas of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion affected have been told by the Met Office there is a slight chance of flooding, power cuts, and cancellations of delays or cancellations to public transport services.

Anyone who is travelling over this Christmas period is also urged to take care with the potential spray and flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

This morning, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We are receiving a number of calls regarding the amount of standing water on the roads in Pembrokeshire this morning.

“Please take care whilst driving and plan extra time into your journey. Thank you.”

Natural Resources Wales have issued flood alerts for the following areas:

Rivers in the Western Cleddau catchment

Rivers on the north and west coast of Pembrokeshire

Rivers in south Pembrokeshire

Rivers in the Taf and Cynin catchments

Rivers in the upper Teifi catchment upstream of Llanybydder (including Llanybydder)

Rivers in the lower Teifi catchment downstream of Llanybydder

Rivers in the Loughor and Amman catchments

Rivers Bran and Gwydderig at Llandovery

Rivers in the lower Towy catchment downstream of Llandeilo (excluding Llandeilo)

Rivers in the upper Towy catchment upstream of Llandeilo (excluding the Bran at Llandovery)

Rivers in the Tawe catchment north of the M4 motorway (including the Twrch)

Rivers in the Tawe catchment south of the M4 motorway (including the Nant Y Fendrod)

River Cothi catchment in Carmarthenshire

A Natural Resources Wales spokesperson said: “A period of adverse weather is affecting this region.

“River Levels have responded to recent rainfall. River levels are expected to be above normal. Flooding of Low-lying land and roads is expected.

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”