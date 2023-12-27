Today – Wednesday, December 27 – there is a weather warning in place for rain across much of Wales including parts of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, but the Met Office has issued a second weather warning for strong winds which will affect the majority of west Wales.

The weather warning for wind is set to come into force from 6pm on Wednesday, December 27 and will last until 3am on Thursday, December 28. The warning comes into force at the time that the rain weather warning is due to expire.

The warning is in place for the whole of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire and will see winds of around 58mph in Fishguard, 63mph in St Davids, 62mph in Tenby, 65mph in Milford Haven, 53mph in Cardigan and St Dogmaels, 47mph in Lampeter, 48mph in New Quay, 49mph in Ammanford, Pontardawe, Cross Hands and Llandeilo and 48mph in Llandovery.

The Met Office says that there is a slight chance of some damage to buildings including tiles blown from roofs, some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. There could also be some short-term loss of power and other services and delays for high sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

There is also a small chance of injury from flying debris and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves, so care should be taken if near the sea front.