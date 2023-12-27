If you are still undecided about what to do this New Year's Eve (NYE) the experts at EnjoyTravel.com have come up with its top 20 best places in the UK to spend NYE 2023 to help.

The experts at EnjoyTravel.com said: "We always look forward to welcoming a new year, especially when the previous one hasn’t lived up to our expectations.

"There are some places in the UK that truly take their New Year’s Eve celebrations to the ultimate next level, through dazzling fireworks displays that light up the sky, to street parties and festivals that welcome people of all ages."

Edinburgh in Scotland took the top spot as the best place to spend NYE 2023, followed by London and Manchester.

Cardiff was the best place in Wales to spend NYE this year according to the travel experts, and was one of three spots in Wales to make the list.

Top 20 best places in the UK to spend New Year's Eve 2023

The best places in the UK to spend New Year's Eve 2023, according to EnjoyTravel.com, are:

Edinburgh London Manchester Birmingham St Ives, Cornwall Cardiff Leeds Glasgow Brighton Liverpool Aberdeen Sheffield Swansea Derry Bristol Belfast Inverness Fishguard Portsmouth Lake District

Pembrokeshire town among best places in the UK to spend New Year's Eve 2023

Fishguard

Fishguard ranked 18th on the EnjoyTravel.com list of best places to spend NYE in 2023.

The experts said the coastal town in Pembrokeshire was the best place for firework displays, kid-friendly events and a "memorable night out".

EnjoyTravel.com added: "Fishguard in Pembrokeshire, Wales has consistently been ranked among the top UK venues for New Year's Eve parties, with its renowned NYE Street Party.

"Think food stalls, kid zones, live music and bands, games and bars selling every type of drink you can imagine.

"Watch the sky light up with fireworks at midnight and enjoy the sense of community that this street party offers to all its attendees."

Fishguard ranked higher than Portsmouth and the Lake District on the list.