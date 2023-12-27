Learning to Fly is an inspiring one-man show that tells the story of a lonely, unhappy teenager called James who forges a bond with the ‘scary old lady’ who lived in the spooky house on his street.

James Rowland will be bringing the story to the Torch Theatre for one night only in February.

James said: “It’s about connection, no matter the obstacles; about love’s eternal struggle with time; about music and its ability to heal. It’s also about her last wish: to get high once before she dies.”

The uplifting story is brought to life by James who is known for his Songs of Friendship trilogy – Team Viking, A Hundred Different Words for Love, and Revelations. The trilogy was critically acclaimed as he toured it across the UK and overseas for four years before it was published by Oberon Books.

Learning to Fly will be performed at the Torch Theatre on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The show is suitable for those aged 13 and over as there are some adult themes and references to drug use.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £13 for concessions and are available from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.