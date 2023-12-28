Specsavers Haverfordwest visited and donated 150 vests to Fenton Community Primary School for the pupils to wear during outdoor learning and community sessions.

Store director Andy Britton handed the vests to the children and provided a talk on the importance of regular eye tests, supporting the school’s healthy living initiative.

“At Specsavers Haverfordwest, we’re very passionate about supporting our community, which is why we were more than happy to donate hi-vis vests to the local school to keep children safe this winter and beyond,” Mr Britton said.

“We were also grateful to be able to raise awareness of the importance of sight tests for all ages, and it was great to see the children so engaged when teaching them about the different parts of the eye and letting them know what happens at a sight test.”

Lisa Davies, early years teacher at Fenton Community Primary School, said: “We are so grateful to Specsavers Haverfordwest for their donation which will help to improve authentic, purposeful and real-life opportunities for all of our learners, providing a positive and bright start to their future.”

Specsavers Haverfordwest offers a full range of eye health and hearing services, including OCT scans and children's sight tests.