The defendants have had their cases heard recently at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

The pair were charged with driving without a licence and driving a vehicle after their driving licence had been revoked.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

GARETH PARKER, 44, of Brookhurst Lane in Little Hulton, near Manchester, has been found guilty of driving without a licence.

Parker was alleged to have been driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Palmerston Road in Haverfordwest on May 28. He was accused of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The offence was proved in his absence, and Parker was found guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 20.

Parker was fined £220, and must pay £110 in costs and an £88 surcharge. He also had three points put on his licence.

COLIN PERRY, 65, of Old Lodge in Llanelli, admitted driving in Pembrokeshire after his licence had been revoked.

Perry was said to have been driving a BMW on the A477 at Sageston on May 24. The court heard that his licence was revoked on account of disability on April 23, 2014.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 20.

Perry was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £48 surcharge. He was also hit with three penalty points.