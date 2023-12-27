The hunt gathered outside the Porth Hotel in Llandysul, before setting off at 11am.

A large crowd came to see off the hunt outside the hotel, with mulled wine handed out before the riders and dogs set off parading through the town.

The Vale of Clettwr Hunt set off from the Porth Hotel watched by a large crowd (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Fox hunting was banned in England and Wales following the introduction of the Hunting Act 2004, which came into force a year later.

However, drag hunting – where hounds are trained to follow an artificial scent – and trail hunting are permitted under the legislation.

Elsewhere in Wales, Boxing Day hunts were met with protestors who oppose trail hunting with dogs and called for an end to the fox hunt.

This comes as campaigners warned that trail hunting – where a scent is laid for hounds to follow – is being used as a “smokescreen” for the illegal hunting of foxes.

A large crowd attended outside the Porth Hotel to see the riders off. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Campaign group the Countryside Alliance has urged for any plans to reopen the issue of hunting with new legal reforms to be abandoned.

Countryside Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner said: “Rural communities need to see action and that means working with them to better the countryside, rather than attacking those who live and work in it.”

Riders of all ages took part in the Vale of Clettwr Hunt. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The organisation has said that it and the British Hound Sports Association would be ready to oppose any new restrictions.

“Ultimately the countryside doesn’t want to have to have a fight over hunting again, but it will not sit back and allow itself to be bullied and become victim to a toxic culture-war,” Mr Bonner said.

Additional reporting from PA News Agency.