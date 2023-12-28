Lost The Plot Theatrical will be bringing it’s The Three Little Pigs family fun to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre.

The musical will follow the three little pigs who are bored of their daily routine in a muddy field by the farm and decide to leave for new pastures. They leave the family sky to go on a hunt for new adventures but will they make a pig’s ear of it? Or will they raise the roof? They will have to use brains, bravery and their curly tails to build bridges and forge friendships with each other and those they meet along the way.

There will be new catchy songs, dancing and audience participation for your own piglets to get involved in.

The Three Little Pigs will be at The Torch Theatre on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1pm and 3pm. Tickets cost £13.50 for adults and £12 for children from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.