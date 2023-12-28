The volunteers from the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWRFS) took part in a research study led by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

The study aims to help develop a better understanding of the increased diagnoses of cancers and diseases in firefighters and to identify the association between the occupation and exposure to fire effluents and residues.

The project is being led by Anna Stec, professor in fire chemistry and toxicity and is the database of information is called the UK Firefighters Cancer and Disease Registry. The database will hold details of operational personnel with screening sessions at MAWWFRS’s Earlswood Training Centre on December 4 and 5.

111 currently serving and retired firefighters took part in a variety of tests, with the data being used to understand the types, trends and variation in cancer survival and to evaluate the risk of cancer among firefighters in comparison to the rest of the UK population. It will also help understand how certain protective measures could reduce the risk of cancer.

UCLan has also teamed up with the Fire Brigades Union to publish an interim best practice report which has a number of recommendations to help protect firefighters’ health.

MAWWFRS says its participation in the study is another example of its commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of its staff. It follows the September launch of MAWWFRS’ contaminants project which assesses protective equipment and develops safer systems of work and training to minimise exposure to contamination.

The contaminants project is closely aligned to the Fire Brigades Union’s objectives in its DECON campaign to educate firefighters on the dangers of toxic fire effluents and the steps to take to protect themselves and others from the contaminants.