Amy Doran made an appeal before Christmas for the return of 20-year-old gelding Winston after he disappeared from their field in Taliaris on the weekend of December 9.

Ms Doran spoke of the family’s dismay and concern for both Winston and his partner Rudi, who had fallen into a depressive state after being separated from Winston.

Ms Doran explained how donkeys partner for life and being separated can be life-threatening for them. She previously said: “Rudi is very depressed and missing Winston. It’s not just Winston we are worried about, it’s also Rudi.” This also leads to concern about Winston’s condition being separated whilst in what could be an unfamiliar place for him.

Four-year-old Bella appealed for Winston to be returned before Christmas (Image: Amy Doran)

Four-year-old daughter Bella also made a heartfelt appeal to have her beloved donkey returned for Christmas but sadly, this has not happened and there is still no news on Winston.

Ms Doran posted an update on social media on December 26 stating that they will not be stopping their search for Winston.

She said: “Sadly our gorgeous Winston didn’t come home for Christmas.”

There is, however, some positive news, as amidst the heartbreak the family – including Rudi – is going through as they try to find Winston, they have been able to provide a home to another donkey – eight-year-old Bracken – who is helping to provide comfort for Rudi.

Ms Doran said: “Through the grief we have had to think about Winston’s partner, Rudi, who is suffering heartbreak.

The family welcomed Bracken to help provide comfort to a critical Rudi (Image: Amy Doran)

“A few days ago, Rudi was in a critical condition where we believed he would actually lose his life from the loss of Winston, which brings us to lovingly introduce 8yo ‘Bracken’ who we very quickly offered a lifetime home in the hope they will find comfort in one another.”

The family, who live near Llandeilo, will continue their search and have again appealed for anyone with any information on Winston’s whereabouts to let them know as soon as possible.

Ms Doran said: “Our search for our beloved Winston continues and we will not stop until we have an answer as to his whereabouts.

“Bracken & Rudi have settled well but if you know or have any info on the whereabouts of Winston please, please let us know.

“Bracken is giving comfort to Rudi but of course cannot replace Winston.

“We are gutted that our daughter Bella didn’t get her Christmas wish but we will hold onto the hope that he’ll come home.”

The family and Woodfield Animal Sanctuary are offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the return of Winston.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that they are investigating the incident and asked for anyone who may have any information to contact the force, quoting the reference DP-20231211-354.

The force can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101. Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number 07811 311908.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.