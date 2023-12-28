Marcus Kinsella, 46, of Charles Thomas Avenue, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 11.

He committed the offence on July 6 when he failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of an Audi A5 which was believed to have been involved in an earlier speeding offence.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Sonny Jay Price, 21, of Adams Road, Monkton, Pembroke, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 12.

He was caught on May 31 doing 46mph in an Audi A4 on Fabian Way in the vicinity of Swansea University, where the limit was 40mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £116 fine, £46 surcharge and £90 costs.