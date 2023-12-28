PEMBROKESHIRE is an absolutely stunning county with dozens of beautiful scenic spots to enjoy and lots on offer.

The 3,000 members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club constantly capture the stunning beauty all around the county, come rain or shine (or any other weather type).

They focus on beautiful scenic views from across the Pembrokeshire coast as well as local landmarks, nature and events.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Milford Haven's fisherman's memorial at sunset.Milford Haven's fisherman's memorial at sunset. (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Robin in Neyland.Robin in Neyland. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Newgale.Newgale. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Blue LagoonBlue Lagoon (Image: Paula Duffy (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St David's CathedralSt David's Cathedral (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St Govan's Chapel.St Govan's Chapel. (Image: Vicki Winter (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Rainbow at Marine Walk, FishguardRainbow at Marine Walk, Fishguard (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

