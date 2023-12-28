Situated in the heart of the village, the store offering customers anything from fish bait to kitchen goods was officially called The Hardware Centre, but – to Aberporthians of a certain age – it will always be known as ‘Winston’s’.

Established back in 1981, the business went on to be run successfully by his daughter-in-law Muriel Morgans and her husband Ryan, although Winston’s hand was never far from the tiller.

His continuing dedication to the business was demonstrated again and again – whether it was offering a gardener expert advice on the best tools to use to unexpectedly turning up on some elderly householder’s doorstep on a dark and stormy night to help them connect a gas bottle.

So news that the The Hardware Centre was closing shortly before Christmas came as a blow for village residents who are now having to contemplate a future without their favourite shop.

Pictured alongside Winston as they left the shop for the last time, Muriel commented in a Facebook post: “Last day at The Hardware Centre – thank you all for supporting us over the years.

Their final exit sparked a flood of tributes from well-wishers on social media.

“Happy retirement, but sad to see Winston’s, as I always called it, closing – it’s always been part of Aberporth,” wrote long-time customer Lisbeth Callegari.

Responding to her comment, Muriel replied: “Same here – it was always Winston’s!”

Other comments included: “We've been very lucky to have you all this while.”

“So sorry to miss seeing you behind the counter for the last time. We’ve been so very lucky to have such a wonderful shop in our village.”

“Thank you for providing such a lovely service , you will be missed.”

“Chinese takeaway....Hardware store...Aberporth’s unique old shops are going.”

“What a loss to Aberporth!! From fishing bait as a young lad to gas for my flat as a teenager and twentysomething. This place kept so many of us looked after. Thank you for being part of our upbringing.”

“It’s been my favourite shop for so long!”

Winston’s wife, Maureen, described the shop’s closure as ‘The end of an era’ and ‘a poignant moment’.

Her husband began his working life at the fondly-remembered Glanmordy Stores in the early 1960s, when the shop – the first in the area to offer van delivery services to customers – was the focal point of the village.

Having worked in a variety of roles for Glanmordy owners Reggie and Doris James for a number of years, Winston went on to launch his own business further up the road – later passing the torch on to Muriel and Ryan.