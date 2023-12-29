Milford Haven School pupils began a project during covid to help people struggling during the pandemic, and it has grown during the cost-of-living crisis with a number of projects across the year to support families living in the school’s catchment area.

However, during the festive season, they run the Everything but the Bird project, which sees school pupils prepare Christmas food hampers which provide everything needed for a Christmas dinner aside from the meat. This even includes Christmas crackers.

The hampers are a lifeline to struggling families in the area. (Image: Milford Haven School)

This project is one of the pupils’ favourites to run, with one saying: “I am so proud to go to this school. We always help those in need and it’s nice to think that people get help, especially at Christmas.”

Enthusiastic and empathetic pupils pack the produce which is locally sourced and then it is ready for staff who deliver the hampers on the last day of term.

Headteacher Mrs Morris said: “I am always so proud of the pupils, staff and communities drive and determination to help those in need.

“These last few years have been humbling for many of us and we are now aware more than ever before of the greater need of our community.

“We are so thankful to Milford Haven Town Council for funding this project and allowing us to continue supporting our community.”

The project was able to continue this year thanks to funding from Milford Haven Town Council.