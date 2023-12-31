The benefits of being outside in the fresh air include clearing the mind, increasing fitness levels and taking in some of the stunning scenery and wildlife.

So it’s time to wrap up warm and make sure you have your umbrella with you as we take a look at some of the National Trust Cymru’s top winter walks in west Wales.

Stackpole Estate

The Stackpole Estate will provide a sea view walk this winter. It is a listed designed landscape and is also an internationally important nature reserve.

There is the one-mile Bosherston Lily Ponds trail which is a wildlife-filled walk around the 200-year-old Bosherston Lakes, featuring a range of birds and other wildlife.

There is also a longer walk around the Pembrokeshire coastline, including Broad Haven South and Stackpole Head on a six-mile Stackpole Wildlife Walk.

Dogs are welcome as long as they are under close control. There are also beach wheelchairs and trampers available for selected routes which are outlined on the accessibility map at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/stackpole-estate. More advice can also be found by calling 01646 623110 as well as a chance to book.

All the walking trails mentioned above are available to download on the National Trust’s website. Admission charges and parking charges may apply.

If you fancy something a bit further afield, then these west Wales destinations could be the ones for you:

Dinefwr

The Dinefwr estate in Llandeilo is one of the perfect places to take a walk. With an 800-acre estate to wander, walkers will be able to follow the waymarked paths across parkland which is steeped in Welsh history. There is the chance to see the Cadw-managed Dinefwr Castle remains, which will provide stunning views over the estate as well as a chance to visit the ancient White Park Cattle which will be tucked up in the cattle shed over the winter, the Castle Oak – one of the UK’s oldest trees which is thought to be around 800 to 1,000 years old – and enjoy the scenes at Newtown House in the heart of the estate.

Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a short lead at all times. You can plan the walk by visiting www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dinefwr

Llanerchaeron

The Aeron Valley has remained pretty much unaltered for around 200 years and the walk around Llanerchaeron will lead through a rich woodland and parkland area full of wildlife including kingfishers, tiny goldcrests and red kites.

The house itself is closed for the winter but the woodland and parkland is open every day, with the gardens, pleasure grounds, lake and farmyard being open every weekend in December and January.

The garden and parkland are mostly level and are accessible for wheelchair users. There are also wheelchairs available to borrow. Dogs are allowed as long as they are on leads but only assistance dogs are allowed into the farmyard. You can plan the walk by visiting www.nationaltrust.org.uk/llanerchaeron