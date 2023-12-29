The data shows the number of deaths attributed to drug poisoning between 1993 and 2022, with the 2021 figures in Pembrokeshire being the highest yet.

In Pembrokeshire, at least one death has been recorded every year since 1993. In the first year of the records, there was just one death, with four in 1994, two in 1995, one in 1996, five in both 1997 and 1998 and six in 1999.

In 2000 and 2001, four deaths were recorded, with nine in 2002, two in 2003, four in 2004, two in 2005, four in 2006, six in 2007, nine in 2008 and six in 2009.

The 2010s would see some of the highest numbers recorded with some years seeing more than 10 recorded deaths. In 2010, there were seven, four in 2011, nine in 2012, six in 2013, five in 2014, 14 in 2015, 11 in 2016, 12 in 2017, nine in 2018 and eight in 2019.

2020 would see six recorded deaths but the highest number for Pembrokeshire came in 2021 as 20 deaths were recorded as being caused by drug poisoning. This would lower slightly to 17 in 2022.

Anyone who is struggling with a drug problem can contact DDAS (Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service) on 0330 363 9997 or by emailing confidential@d-das.co.uk. The service covers Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.