Ransack Dance’s latest show is called Us and Them and is an ambitious double bill production which will feature athletic contemporary dance, spoken word and live music.

The performance explores togetherness and separation, showing how people connect with some by sharing experiences and disconnect from others by creating barriers.

It is a powerful piece that is performed alongside local groups from across the community. Some of those groups will feature on stage in the performance, whilst others will be showcasing the work they have done themselves in workshops with the main Ransack Dance company members.

Sarah Rogers, Ransack Dance’s artistic director, said: “We are delighted to be bringing this exciting work to communities across Wales.

“Ransack Dance is committed to producing high quality dance theatre productions, and making work that is accessible, engaging and thought provoking to people of all ages, experiences and backgrounds.

“We are looking forward to working and dancing with the community groups on the tour and sharing our performance with audiences. We’ve also worked to make the production accessible for deaf and hard of hearing people by incorporating BSL creatively into the performance. We hope that alongside making the work more accessible we hope that this has created exciting choreography for audiences to enjoy too.”

Ransack Dance’s Us and Them will be at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre on Friday, February 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 or £12 for under 26s and are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.