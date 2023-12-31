Back in September Sam Faulkner and Gavin Gilman ran the marathon to raise money for the cardiac care unit at Haverfordwest’s Withybush Hospital.

They raised the funds in memory of Sam’s dad who received care at the hospital before his death after two heart attacks in July.

Sam said: “The ward staff were so great and patient with my dad who was very anxious about being in hospital. They were fabulous with us as a family both during his stay in CCU and in handling the bereavement after he passed away.”

Gavin said: “The Great North Run was super challenging and emotional. The day was tough but knowing we were running for Hywel Dda Health Charities got us through.

“The weather on the day was good, until the end, and it felt like all of Newcastle were out cheering us on.

“We feel proud to have raised so much for the cardiac care unit at Withybush Hospital. It is a small token of our appreciation for the excellent care they gave Sam’s dad during his final few days. It has inspired us to do more fundraising for charity in the future.”

Sam and Gavin raised £3,730 which was presented to the cardiac care unit’s staff and Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board.