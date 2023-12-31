Small World Theatre will be hosting its youth performers as they take on a unique and magical play in January.

The panto will be following the story of Branwen (oh yes it will!). Branwen is the daughter of Llŷr and Eleri and follows Branwen on a magical journey of self-discovery as she meets trolls, shapeshifters, a siren and a fearsome dragon.

It is set near Ffynonne Woods and in the realm of Annwn and is an original but humorous production in collaboration between Ieuenctid Byd Bach seniors and the theatre’s advanced youth aerialist from Syrcas Byd Bach.

There will be plenty of chances to get involved like with all pantos and there will be original songs as well as a version of The Crumble Song, performed with permission from former Britain’s Got Talent star Lorraine Bowen.

Small World Theatre’s Branwen will take place on Friday, January 5, and Saturday, January 6. Tickets cost £8 for adults and £4 for under 16s and are available at www.smallworld.org.uk.