The Annual New Years Eve Street Festival will take place in Fishguard on December 31, 2023.

Organised by the Fishguard and Goodwick Community Events Association, the event is a way to ring in the new year as a community.

Due to the nature of the event and to ensure safety of those attending, the A487 and A40 trunk roads in Fishguard will be closed to traffic during the celebrations according to the Welsh Government – who is responsible for the major roads. The organisers will also be limiting the number of people attending.

The Welsh Government has said that the roads listed below will be closed between 6.30pm on December 31 and 2am on January 1:

· The A487 Main Street from its junction with Fishguard Square to the junction with Hamilton Street.

· The A487 West Street from its junction with Fishguard Square to the junction with the A487 Ffordd yr Efail.

· The A40 High Street from its junction with Fishguard Square to the junction with the A487 Ffordd yr Efail.

During the closure, all traffic except for emergency service vehicles and vehicles being used in the event will not be allowed to use the specified roads, however, access will be maintained to properties within the event area.

Alternative routes have been created which are:

· For north-eastbound traffic traveling towards Cardigan: Via Y Gongol, Carreg Onnen, Heol Preseli, Wallis Street and Hamilton Street to rejoin the A487 on Main Street. Vice versa for south-westbound traffic.

· North-westbound traffic traveling to Windyhall/Vergam Terrace: Via the A40 Fishguard Bypass. South-eastbound traffic will be diverted from West Street via Vergam Terrace, Windyhall Roundabout, Fishguard Eastern Bypass, Rafael Roundabout and High Street to then follow the route for north-eastbound traffic as mentioned above.

· Once the maximum capacity for the event has been reached, the alternative route for southbound pedestrians is via Ffordd yr Efail, High Stret, Parcyshut and Hamilton Street. Vice versa for northbound pedestrians.