Ian Fletcher of Fletcher & Son Ltd sought permission for the demolition of the Brodog Terrace property known as 'The Railway Man's Club' and re-development of the site to two detached open-market dwelling houses.

The site has been vacant since 2022, and the application is supported by Fishguard & Goodwick Town Council.

A report for planners said: “Information submitted by the applicant details that the Fishguard and Goodwick Railwaymen’s Club closed on June 2022.

“The site has since been advertised for sale on the open market from January 2023, advertised in four of the appointed estate agents offices, their website and four national property websites.

“There was no interest in purchase of the property as an entity to be operated as it was prior closure or any other community facility.

“An offer was accepted and sale completed in July 2023 with a view to re-develop the site.

“It has been confirmed that the property was marketed for a period of six months before the sale and that the property came to the open market due to the financially unviable former business.

“A lack of community support and ongoing running costs resulted in its closure and a situation of debt for the Trustees Railwaymen’s Club. The evidence submitted is considered to satisfactorily demonstrate that the continued use of the facility is no longer viable, and that the proposal accords with the relevant requirements of [planning policy].”

The application was conditionally approved.