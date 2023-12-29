Jean set up and chaired the Ceredigion Branch of MENCAP for 19 years, motivated to create opportunities and fairness for her son Mike, born with a mental handicap.

This commitment and determination was recognised in her award of an MBE in 1986. She was also a Ceredigion NFU (National Farmers Union) Chairman and active NFU committee member, a group training organiser with the ATB (Agricultural Training Board) and a vigorous fundraiser for the RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution).

With her partner Colin Evans, she was joint secretaries of Cardigan and District Grassland Society for 12 years.

Jean was raised at Marsh Farm in Devizes, Wiltshire. Her energy and ambition showed from an early age. She achieved academic and sporting success at school - a keen tennis player, she once played at Wimbledon.

In an era when few country children and fewer girls attended university, she won a county scholarship which helped fund a place at Wye College (now part of London University) to study agriculture.

There, she met and later married John. In 1953, they arrived in Cardigan on the Cardi Bach railway line to start their farming life at Nantymawr near Llangrannog. Over more than 40 years, Jean transformed this poorly fenced and rabbit riddled land into a thriving sheep and beef enterprise.

Family life came with the arrival of Angela (who died in 2019), Sarah, Rosie and Mike (who died in 1992). In 1972 John had a life changing accident resulting in paraplegia compounded by a stroke. Jean took on farming alongside family responsibilities and MENCAP activism, responding with the pragmatism and determination she was always admired for.

In 1988 she retired from hands-on farming and moved to Old Castle Farm, Cardigan to be with Colin Evans. They made a great team and loving partnership. Her horticulture and cooking skills were widely praised. She was a bell ringer, volunteered at the Cardigan Oxfam shop, created and maintained the floral displays at Theatr Mwldan and was active in U3A groups. More time allowed her to pursue her prose writing and poetry.

Jean was deeply committed to farming and community life in Ceredigion throughout her adult life. But her Wiltshire origins never disappeared entirely. She wrote, ‘the chalklands of Wiltshire are my homeland and even after over 60 years in Cardiganshire, no expanse of sea can compare to the Wiltshire Downs or Salisbury Plain’.

Jean’s life was celebrated at St Mary’s Church, Cardigan on December 19th. She is remembered by Colin, Sarah, Rosie, their families, friends and neighbours.

Jean Thomas: August 16th, 1928 - December 6th, 2023