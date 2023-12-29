Bluestone National Park Resort is launching a national marketing campaign to attract holiday makers to Wales in 2024.

The luxury holiday resort, named third best value in the UK for 2023 by Which? Magazine for a second year running, has launched the Welcome to our Neighbourhood campaign. This demonstrates how a visit to Bluestone is more than a stay at a luxury resort – it’s a journey into a community, an opportunity to create memories and an exploration of nature.

This year Bluestone invested a total of £30million into the expansion of the resort including the launch of 80 new platinum lodges and the imminent development of an 11-hectre solar farm.

The TV campaign created with Golley Slater showcases Bluestone’s entire neighbourhood to prospective guests – from its luxury lodges, family-friendly activities and award-winning spa to the people, wildlife and unparalleled scenery of Pembrokeshire.

The TV advert features a cast of children who invite viewers into their neighbourhood to see and experience the resort through their eyes, including family fun at the indoor water park, toasted marshmallows at Camp Smokey restaurant, and a boat ride in the popular seaside town of Tenby.

Adopting a playful spin on the popular TV show MTV Cribs, the advert depicts how children and adults alike are able to make the resort their own by roaming free and enjoying the Free Range experience at Bluestone.

The TV ad was produced by Storm and Shelter and directed by Chris Strong.

Bethan Rees, head of marketing, said: “This year has been a hugely exciting one for Bluestone, with the launch of 80 new platinum lodges and our new heritage dining experience, Black Pool Mill.

“As we look ahead to 2024, we wanted to launch a campaign that captures the full spectrum of Bluestone's charm, from our luxury lodges and unique activities to the breathtaking landscapes and vibrant communities that define Pembrokeshire.

“We’re thrilled with the campaign, which focusses on the genuine joy of children experiencing our resort, and truly reflects the heart and soul of Bluestone.”

The 30-second and 60-second advertising spots will run on regional TV and be supported by video-on-demand, social and digital display from boxing day for eight weeks.

Golley Slater will also manage the media planning and buying for this campaign.

The latest campaign brief comes after a longstanding successful partnership between the Cardiff-headquartered marketing agency and family-run resort which dates back nearly a decade.

Richard Daughton, creative director at Golley Slater, said: “The creative process was fuelled by a desire to foster a genuine connection between potential visitors and the authentic charm of Bluestone.

“We wanted to immerse viewers into the Bluestone community through the eyes of the thousands of families that create unforgettable memories filled with joy, nature and adventure at the resort every year.”

“We are immensely proud of what we’ve achieved and excited to see the campaign come to life at the start of 2024 so even more people can discover the charm of Bluestone.”