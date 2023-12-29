Josh Skipper, 22, of Prescelly Road Haverfordwest, failed to produce a train ticket during his journey, or to give your name and address, during a train journey on May 2 this year.

Skipper was not present at Barkingside Magistrates Court when the case was heard on December 21 this year. However, magistrates found the case proved under the Single Justice Procedure.

They fined Skipper £220 and ordered him to pay £60.10 compensation as well as costs of £125 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Magistrates made a collection order for the total of £493.10 which Skipper must pay by January 11 next year.

%video(id="%video(id="AL5png7Z"")