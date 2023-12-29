Officers said that they have exhausted many lines of enquiry and are asking for anyone who can help them to come forward.

The assault is reported to have happened in Fishguard near the junction with the town’s High Street and Lota Park Road at around 9pm on Monday, November 20.

“Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a report a woman was sexually assaulted near the A487 junction with Lota Park Road in Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, shortly after 9pm on Monday, 20 November 2023,” said a police spokesperson.

“CCTV, house to house and other lines of enquiry have been exhausted and police are now asking for anyone with information that can help the investigation, including CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to report it to them.”

Anyone who can help can contact Dyfed-Powys Police, quoting reference: 23001174301.

Police can be contacted either through a direct message on social media, online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.