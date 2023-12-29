Doreen Mortimer, a volunteer RNLI Shop Manager in Tenby has been awarded a MBE.

She is among six RNLI volunteers in the UK who have been recognised by His Majesty The King for their incredible contribution to the charity as it approaches its 200th anniversary on March 4.

Doreen has helped generate more than £1 million in the last 11 years alone. Her dedication has made her shop in Tenby consistently the second busiest in the UK and Ireland.

During 26 years with her local fundraising branch, Doreen’s tireless devotion to the RNLI’s cause has seen her volunteering for up to 50 hours a week during peak periods despite being 89 years old.

Doreen said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked when I found out, and very honoured of course – not in a million years did I expect anything like this.

“Really, it’s all thanks to everybody I’ve worked with. I’ve led a team here for 15 years but without the volunteers, I’d be nothing. This award is a thank you to everyone who’s helped at the shop.”

Determined to continue giving her time to the organisation she calls her family for years to come, Doreen doesn’t plan to step down any time soon.

“The RNLI has kept my grey cells going and hopefully it will continue,” she said.

“To me it’s always been my family and an important part of my life, one I may have to give up eventually, but not for now while I’m still able.”

RNLI chief executive, Mark Dowie added: ‘It is wonderful to see these six individuals recognised as we commence the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, each representing different roles across the charity which all make a significant contribution to saving lives at sea.

“It is our people who make the RNLI one of the UK and Ireland’s most treasured institutions.

“All six recipients will be too humble to claim this recognition in their own right. For them it is all about the teams they volunteer and work with and the wider RNLI family which I am honoured to be part of.

“My congratulations to them all in this extra special year in the RNLI’s lifesaving history.”