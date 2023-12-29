Wendy Barnett, leader with 1st Hakin Guides was awarded the British Empire Medal by His Majesty the King in honour of her dedication to her volunteering role in Girlguiding and her other work within the community.

Wendy, first became involved in guiding when she joined 1st Hakin Guides in Milford Haven in 1963.

Wendy then went on to be a leader and has helped thousands of girls know they can do anything, through fun, challenge and adventure. Wendy's service and loyalty to guiding can only be described as exemplary. She is an integral part of Girlguiding Pembrokeshire and described as ‘an example and inspiration to all’.

She has consistently held the role of unit leader in Milford Haven, as well as holding roles of outdoor activities adviser, guiding development coordinator, international adviser, and district and division commissioner for Girlguiding Pembrokeshire. She has also been camp adviser for Wales and was part of the Welsh outdoor team for many years.

Wendy is highly thought of by guides and leaders, both past and present, and her passion and enthusiasm is infectious. She readily supports any who call on her for advice and guidance and the girls in her unit are always at the centre of her guiding as she encourages them to grow and learn. She holds the traditions of guiding close while keeping up with all of the new developments in not only the guiding world, but also the world in which the girls live.

“I was amazed to receive the letter from the Cabinet Office,” said Wendy. “I thought it was junk mail initially.

“I feel very honoured and humbled to have been nominated and thought worthy of such an honour.

“I don’t see myself as anybody special, I’m just an ordinary person who enjoys seeing the development of the girls into confident young women through taking part in the guiding programme.

“I find being a member of Girlguiding very rewarding. It’s great to work with so many young women and girls over the years. I’ve had some incredible experiences and made some very special friendships through my time in guiding. It really has and continues to be a huge part of my life.’ Carys, who was a member of 1st Hakin Guides has said through my years of Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and then Rangers, Wendy has always been there. “She has shown how much she cares for everyone and has supported me to no end.

“She has given me and encouraged me to take any opportunity that is thrown my way and has had a massive impact on me as a person today. It is because of Wendy, I was selected to represent Girlguiding Cymru at an event is Switzerland. “She has always, and is still continuously, putting in so many hours of planning and hard work to ensure every girl has as much fun as possible and gaining so many experiences.

“Every time you see Wendy she makes you smile and feel so welcomed giving everyone a sense of place. I cannot thank her enough for everything she has done for me and she is so deserving of this.”

Girlguiding Pembrokeshire county commissioner, Kathy Gunner added: ”I am absolutely thrilled that Wendy has been honoured in this way for her outstanding contribution to Girlguiding.

“Her hard work and enthusiasm over many years continues to be a true inspiration to so many leaders and her commitment has created a lasting impact on so many young members’ lives, enabling them to experience fun and friendship whilst learning lifelong skills, gaining in confidence and sharing adventurous and exciting opportunities.”

As if this wasn’t enough, Wendy has also been a member of the Salvation Army since childhood and is band sergeant for Tenby Corps. She is also a key organiser of the sale of ‘papers’ across the county and various collecting days at local supermarkets and events. For the past 20 years, Wendy has orchestrated the annual Pembrokeshire Christmas Parcel Scheme, where food parcels are created using groceries given by local schools and other community organisations. Wendy annually coordinates a group of volunteers who deliver the parcels quickly and quietly to families who are struggling. Last Christmas, over 100 families were given parcels of food and treats through this project alone.

When Wendy is not involved in guiding and the Salvation Army, she is also a founder member of Milford Haven Town Band, having attended their first practice in 1974.

She has been part of many events both locally, nationally and even internationally. She also served on the committee for many years so took an active part in the running and development of the band. Now having reduced playing time due to her health, Wendy continues to be a keen supporter, shaking a collecting bucket in the local supermarket or selling raffle tickets at a concert, occasionally lifting her cornet, joining her daughter and granddaughter in the band.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding UK, the country’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.