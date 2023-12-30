Oscar-nominated Wilkinson was best known for his role in The Full Monty.

He played former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in The Full Monty and died “suddenly” on Saturday.

His death was confirmed in a statement shared by his agent on behalf of his family.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him.

“The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Tom Wilkinson's career

Wilkinson was nominated for Academy Awards for actor in a leading role for In The Bedroom in 2001, and actor in a supporting role for Michael Clayton in 2007.

He most recently reunited with his The Full Monty co-stars, Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy, in a Disney+ series of the same name.

The original 1997 comedy about an unlikely group of men stripping won an Oscar for best original musical or comedy score and was nominated for three others, including best picture and best director.