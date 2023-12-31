The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place for across Pembrokeshire for high winds which came into force at 10am this morning - Sunday, December 31 - and is expected to last until 11.59pm this evening, with winds around Pembroke Dock expected to reach a high of 51mph.

This morning around 9.30am, Pembrokeshire County Council put out a message to say that the Cleddau Bridge was closed to high sided vehicles. High sided vehicles are anything that has a main body or cabin higher than 1.9m, such as lorries, transit vans, minibuses, land rovers, caravans and also trailers and wind sensitive loads on roof racks.

When the bridge is closed to high sided vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles are also not advised to cross the bridge as they are also at risk.

However, Pembrokeshire County Council put out a message around 10.10am this morning, just over half an hour after the original message, to say that the bridge is now open to all vehicles.

Anyone planning to travel across the Cleddau Bridge should keep an eye on updates at the council’s social media pages or sign up for Cleddau Bridge alerts by texting ‘bridge’ to 80039 (charged at standard network rate) or by signing up to email alerts at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/cleddau-bridge