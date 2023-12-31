Pembrokeshire County Council has issued an update in relation to various weather aspects around the county, with the main one being that - due to the strong winds - the Cleddau Bridge has been closed to high sided vehicles.

Earlier this morning at around 9.30am - Sunday, December 31 - the bridge was closed to high sided vehicles but it re-opened around 10.10am.

This afternoon at 1.15pm, the council has confirmed that the bridge is now closed to high sided vehicles again.

High sided vehicles are anything that has a main body or cabin higher than 1.9m, such as lorries, transit vans, minibuses, land rovers, caravans and also trailers and wind sensitive loads on roof racks.

This also affects motorcycles and bicycles as these are in the ‘at risk’ category.

The council also said that there is one flood alert remaining in the south Pembrokeshire area and a flood warning remains in place for the Ritec in Tenby. The council said the outfall is not able to run at full capacity due to tide locking and that more rain is expected during the day.

The Gumfreston to Tenby road will remain closed for the rest of the day and a number of roads still have standing water so the council is advising people to take care on the roads.