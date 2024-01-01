Watched by huge crowds from the clifftops, hundreds of hardy bathers charged down an unusually big Dolwen Beach to plunge into water with a temperature not too dis-similar to those recorded much earlier in the year.

Organiser Lisa Pritchard afterwards hailed record crowds and entries at an event which was launched by a mere handful of local eccentrics at a time of freezing winters back in the 1970s.

“There were some bathers who stayed in the water for over twenty minutes,” she told the Tivyside.