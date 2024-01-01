RECORD numbers attended perhaps the warmest Boxing Day Swim on record at Aberporth last Tuesday.

Watched by huge crowds from the clifftops, hundreds of hardy bathers charged down an unusually big Dolwen Beach to plunge into water with a temperature not too dis-similar to those recorded much earlier in the year.

Organiser Lisa Pritchard afterwards hailed record crowds and entries at an event which was launched by a mere handful of local eccentrics at a time of freezing winters back in the 1970s.

“There were some bathers who stayed in the water for over twenty minutes,” she told the Tivyside.