Cllr Clive Davies said some businesses had already taken advantage of the project being delivered by Antur Cymru Enterprise.

This included expertise and advice offered by the advisor team based in the Local Business Support unit on Pendre.

“The space will be officially opened towards the end of January,” said Cllr Davies.

“In the build-up toward this Antur Cymru are taking application and discussing with entrepreneurs the opportunity to ‘set-up shop’ within the unit and be able to tap into the teams’ expertise on things like business plans, pricing and marketing.

“Already four new traders are there: Tonnauglas Creative, Under the Laurel, Amaze Me Three D and Funky Fairy Andz Stinton.

“Overall, once open the space will be a great asset for those who want to start a business.

“Who knows? Some may gain the ability and confidence to move onto the high street or maybe to one of the indoor markets. A great place to get help to start a business.”

The project is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through the Economic Development team at Ceredigion County Council as part of the Economic strategy to provide a boost and support small business formation and growth.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what variety of businesses will make use of this service and/or setup within the unit once it opens,” added Cllr Davies.