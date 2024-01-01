Fine Things at No.28 is the latest addition to Cardigan’s developing business scene having been officially opened by town mayor Cllr Sian Maehrlein and her consort, Cllr David Maehrlein, last month.

Born from the original Cardigan Bay Collective, the move came after crafter Lesley Bettinson decided she needed more space for her goods.

The shop premises became available, other members of the Cardigan Bay Collective decided to join her and Fine Things at No.28 came into being.

Fine Things at No.28 is the latest addition to Cardigan’s High Street. (Image: Peter Cadman)

“We are all local crafters who hand-make and produce quality crafts,” a spokesperson told the Tivyside.

“We take great pride in what we do and have a wide range of choices ranging from home textiles, rustic wood, ceramics and quality jewellery.

“We exhibit at The Guildhall Gallery a few times a year, but Fine Things at No.28 is our permanent base.”