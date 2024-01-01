Mr Gething, the 49-year-old Minister for Economy, is pitted in a two-horse race against Jeremy Miles, Minister for Welsh Language and Education, in a contest which will be decided by May.

And although Mr Miles can count on the support of most Welsh Labour members in the Senedd, Ms Morgan – MS for Mid and West Wales – believes Mr Gething is best qualified to take over from Mr Drakeford.

“Despite both being brilliant candidates, I'm proud to announce my nomination for Vaughan Gething,” she said.

“His leadership throughout the pandemic, especially his deep understanding of the NHS, make him a valuable candidate with a profound grasp of the challenges facing Wales.

“Whoever should lead Wales into the next chapter, I am keen to contribute my own efforts to building a just and prosperous future for all.”

Ms Morgan – who ruled herself out of standing for the leadership soon after news of Mr Drakeford’s resignation broke, added: “Mark’s departure undoubtedly leaves a significant void – his intellect and leadership navigated Wales through tumultuous times, from the pandemic to Brexit.

“His legacy will be one of resilience, progress and an unwavering commitment to public service.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to him for his dedicated service to Wales and his steadfast support to me during my tenure as a minister in his government.

“In the wake of this announcement, I was really humbled by the support of fellow MSs, MPs, councillors and party members who encouraged me to run in the upcoming leadership election. I have, however, decided not to do so after careful consideration.”

And reflecting on a year when ‘Britain's domestic stage couldn't drown out international turmoil’ Ms Morgan – who back in October broke rank from the official Labour line to call for a ceasefire in Gaza – said hostilities in the Middle East had cast ‘a tragic shadow with stories of conflict and displacement dominating our screens and hearts’.

“Our thoughts remain with those enduring this hardship, especially during this festive season, facing challenges that transcend political divides,” she said.

“Beyond the political jostling, the harsh realities of the cost-of-living crisis continue to grip many families across Mid & West Wales.

“This festive season, let's think of those struggling to put food on the table or facing isolation.

“Consider lending your support, whether through volunteering at food banks, offering a helping hand, or simply checking in on a neighbour.

“In these moments of solidarity, we find the true spirit of community and a reminder that, amidst the complexities of politics, humanity and compassion remain paramount.”