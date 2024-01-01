The Friends of Cardigan Swimming Pool have called a meeting at the Meeting Room in Theatr Mwldan ‘for anyone wishing to get more involved in this campaign and to help us achieve this goal’.

In a statement they said: “Thanks so much for attending the Cardigan Swimming Pool AGM on December 18.

“A lot has happened since that meeting and four of the Friends have offered to step up to work together to try to save the pool and attempt to make it a pool and hall to be proud of.

“We are all convinced that the facility could become a jewel in Cardigan's crown and will do our best to make it happen.”

During last month’s AGM, a new plea for donations was made after it emerged the pool was still over £11,000 short of the £30,000 needed for essential repairs.

This prompted Chair of Trustees Matt Newland to warn it was a case of ‘use it or lose it’ going into the New Year.

“As of today, we have £18,697 raised, but desperately need to get to the full amount to pay for unforeseen equipment breakdowns that have plagued the pool since the summer,” he said.

Trustees are lobbying for Cardigan’s planned new Wellbeing Centre to be located at the complex which they believe would guarantee its long-term future.

“The feasibility study carried out two years ago clearly identifies the pool as the best site,” said Mr Newland.

“It would be very short-sighted if the county council spent potentially millions on a new centre, only for the pool to close due to lack of investment and represent a clear failure in well-being provision for both current and future generations.”

Wednesday night’s meeting at Theatr Mwldan is at 7pm on Wednesday, January 3 and ‘will be for anyone wishing to get more involved in this campaign’.