Fishguard’s New Year’s Eve Street Party attracted huge crowds of people some who had come from as far away as Australia.

It truly was a party for everyone as young children, teens, parents and grandparents saw in the New Year on Fishguard Square with live music, a piper and a most spectacular fireworks display.

The day’s celebrations started early in Fishguard as the town hall threw open its doors to host a kids’ zone.

Packed with bouncy castles, an air hockey table and mini basketball this was the perfect opportunity for young revellers and their families to get together and enjoy some entertainment before the big night ahead.

Then at 8pm Fishguard Square filled with the sound of Sorted, a local ska band that kept the crowd dancing with their blend of great tunes and showmanship.

They were followed by headliners Essential 80's who played out 2023 with a blend of nostalgia and TikTok favourites that kept all the crowd happy.

A mass countdown saw in 2024 followed by auld Lang Syne blasted from the stage by a traditional piper.

There followed a spectacular fireworks display over Fishguard Square, ending in an explosion of bangs and technicolour that left the crowd awe struck.