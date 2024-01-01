Hywel Dda University Health Board said last night, New Year’s Eve, that all it’s A&E departments, particularly those at Glangwili and Withybush hospitals are under significant pressure.

The health board urged members of the public to chose carefully which service they needed to access.

“Please help us to help you by choosing how you access our services carefully, so that we are only seeing people with urgent or emergency care needs in our emergency departments,” said a spokesperson.

If you are unwell and unsure what to do, you can visit the online symptom checker to cross-check your symptoms against a number of common ailments and if directed call NHS 111 Wales.

You should only attend an Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as:

• Severe breathing difficulties

• Severe pain or bleeding

• Chest pain or a suspected stroke

• Serious trauma injuries (eg. from a car crash)

If you have a less serious injury, you can visit a Minor Injury Unit. They can treat adults and children over 12-months of age, with injuries such as:

• Minor wounds

• Minor burns or scalds

• Insect bites

• Minor limb, head, or face injuries

• Foreign bodies in the nose or ear

There are minor injury or walk-in services at Cardigan Integrated Care Centre, Tenby Hospital as well as at our main acute hospitals. For opening hours and journey planners, click here.

If you have urgent care needs that cannot wait but are not 999 emergencies, please dial 111 for NHS Direct Wales for health advice and support. The number is free to call and this service is available even when your GP surgery is open. 111 is also the number you need to access out-of-hours GP services across our area.

You can find out more about alternative services on the Urgent and out of hours page.

If you need to talk to someone urgently about your mental health, or you’re concerned about a family member, call NHS 111 Wales and select option 2.

You will be connected directly to a mental health professional in your area. The number is free to call from a landline or mobile, even if you have no credit on your phone.

Many community pharmacies can also provide walk-in, common ailment or triage and treat services without an appointment. Find further information on our Pharmacy web pages.

Your pharmacist can also provide free confidential NHS advice and treatment for a range of common ailments without you having to make an appointment to see your GP.

The list of common ailments includes: indigestion, constipation, diarrhoea, piles, hay fever, head lice, teething, nappy rash, colic, chicken pox, threadworms, sore throat, athlete’s foot, eye infections, conjunctivitis, intertrigo, mouth ulcers, cold sores, acne, dry skin/dermatitis, ringworm, verruca, back pain, ingrowing toenails, vaginal thrush, oral thrush and scabies.

A list of pharmacies that participate in the Common Ailments Service is available on the Common ailments service pages.

“Together with our partners in local authorities, the third sector and Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust, our focus is on making sure that only the patients who need to be in our acute hospitals and busy emergency departments are,” said a health board spokesperson.