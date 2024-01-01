With many opting for fancy dress, around 200 bathers endured bitterly cold temperatures to raise money for charity.

This charity dip is a smaller, family event, and was free of charge, but swimmers were encourage to raise sponsorship to help raise funds for the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Go! Swimmers charge into the sea. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Every person who entered the water received a medal to say they’ve completed their challenge.

Many opted for fancy dress. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Racing to the sea, swimmers at Angle New Year's Day dip. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

The driving force behind the swim for the last decade has been Joanne and Marcus Lutwyche who are supporters of the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Smiles for the camera ahead of the New Year's Day swim (Image: Martin Cavaney)

A pirate and parrot at Angle New Year's Day swim. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Braving the waves! (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Speaking ahead of the event, Joanne said: “Over a decade ago, inspired by the care provided by the Paul Sartori Foundation, we decided to organise fundraising events throughout the year, including the Angle New Year’s Day Swim. It became our way of giving back to the Hospice at Home Service and we’re delighted to continue supporting this fantastic local charity.”