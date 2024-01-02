The Met Office has issued the yellow warnings covering Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, and Ceredigion until 9pm on Tuesday, January 2.

The rain warning forecasts heavy rain falling on already saturated ground, which is said to be likely to cause some travel disruption.

The warning came in to force at 5pm on New Year’s Day.

The Met Office has warned people to expect possible flooding, disruption to bus and train services, and difficult driving conditions on the roads.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Following recent wet weather, further spells of rain, heavy in places are expected on Monday evening and overnight.

“Then after a brief gap, another spell of heavy rain is likely to spread northeastwards on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday the focus for the heaviest rain is less clear-cut but perhaps more likely across parts of Wales, the Midlands towards eastern England and Yorkshire.

“Over the warning period, 15 to 30mm rain is likely to fall fairly widely, with a few places seeing 35 to 50mm.

“The worst of the rain should clear southwestern areas of England and south Wales by around the middle of Tuesday but could last into the evening across the northeast of the warning area.”

The wind warning was introduced at 8am on December 2 and lasts until 9pm.

The Met Office warned of a spell of very windy weather, accompanied by heavy rain in places, which is likely to cause some travel disruption.

This could see some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, with difficulties caused around coastal routes and sea fronts. Some public transport services could be affected, with possible power cuts and closures for high-sided vehicles on bridges and exposed routes.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Very windy conditions are likely to quickly develop over southwest England and southern Wales on Tuesday morning and then spread eastwards across southern and some central parts of England.

“In coastal areas winds are likely to gust towards 60mph at times, with a lower likelihood of 70mph gusts. Inland gusts of 40 to 50mph are likely but with a smaller chance of 55 to 60mph gusts, although the extent of such gusts carries low confidence at present.

“Winds will start to ease from the west during the afternoon and evening.”

Elsewhere, there is an amber warning for wind in place until 8pm covering southernmost areas of Carmarthenshire, as well as south Wales and a band along the M4 in southern England.