The Pembroke & Monkton Local History Society will be holding its first coffee morning and talk of 2024 where Dr Robert Davies MBE will be delivering his ‘Fifty Shades of Pembrokeshire’ talk about the history of Pembrokeshire’s hidden places, with an array of photographs to highlight the locations.

Dr Davies said: “As a keen photographer, artist and local historian, whenever I travel around Pembrokeshire my camera and digital sketchbook are with me, as a result I have accumulated thousands of digital photographs encapsulating Pembrokeshire’s hidden places.

“Many of the photographs that I use to illustrate my talk will hopefully remind the audience of just how magnificent Pembrokeshire truly is. Throughout the talk we wind our way along the footpaths, tracks and its narrow lanes to visit the well-known parts of the county and more importantly the less well-known areas.

“Quotes from artists and photographers are often used to help illustrate a photograph or offer a greater understanding. A little background information of a place will be given together with a brief history.

“My love of The Milford Haven Waterway will also come through together with its exciting and fascinating history. We will look at the Eastern Cleddau pass by Blackpool Mill, Slebech Hall and Picton Castle down the Daugleddau exploring the many creeks and historic sites.

“We will travel up the Cresswell and Carew Rivers and back to Lawrenny to carry on with our journey passing Burton and under the Cleddau Bridge, pop into the Pembroke River and travel on down the Lower Haven towards the open sea, passing Angle, Lindsway Bay, Watwick Bay to St Anne’s Head.”

The talk will be held at Pembroke Town Hall on Saturday, January 13 at 10am. Entry is free and all are welcome.

There will also be a Pembroke & Monkton Local History Society quiz night and buffet at Pembroke Town Hall on Friday, January 26 at 7pm. Entry to this is £5 and payable on the door. For more information about the society, visit www.pembrokeandmonktonhistory.org.uk and for any queries, email pembrokehistory@live.co.uk.