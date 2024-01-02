A MAN has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman.
Mark Ion, 52, of no fixed abode, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The charge related to an alleged incident in the Tenby area on November 23.
Ion pleaded not guilty.
The court heard that the complainant was not supportive of the prosecution, and the case was charged based on admissions she made to a police officer which had been recorded on the officer’s body-worn camera footage.
The case will return to court on Thursday, January 4 to determine whether it will go ahead. Ion will remain in custody until that date.
