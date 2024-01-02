Angle RNLI crews braved wind gusts of 49 knots on Sunday, December 31 for two evening call outs.

The first came at around 5.28pm when the all-weather lifeboat was launched after a number of 999 calls to HM Coastguard in relation to red distress flares being seen in the Lawrenny and Llangwm area.

The crew took part in a search from Jenkins Point to Picton Point and back, which would cover both sides of the water. They used FLIR, night vision equipment, searchlights and radar but initially found nothing.

After this, they began to investigate a yacht that was anchored with lights on and a dinghy and oars alongside it but were unable to raise anyone onboard. As this was deemed to be unusual, the Coastguard were informed and a plan to board the yacht to investigate was created.

The RNLI deployed the Y boat to put the crew onboard the yacht as this would be safer with the wind and tide conditions.

A crew member was then able to board the yacht and found that the cabin was locked and there were no signs of anyone onboard or having been in difficulty. The RNLI received a VHF call from Llangwm Yacht Club saying that there was a sighting of two people coming from the area in a dinghy and they had made it safely to shore but the Coastguard requested the lifeboat crew continued with their search as they were happy that this was an unconnected incident.

When the crew returned to Jenkins Point and had found nothing, they were asked to return to the station after being stood down by the Coastguard, with Dale and Tenby Coastguard Rescue teams tasked to also search both sides of the area.

The boat and crew were back on station and ready for further service by 8.10pm and just seven minutes later – as the crew were driving back to their homes to be on standby – they were called to ready the all-weather lifeboat to search for a missing female in the Wards Pier/Milford Haven area.

The lifeboat was launched for the Wards Pier area to join the search for the high-risk missing female, using FLIR, night vision equipment and searchlights. The crew spotted a torch and heat source on the beach at Scotch Bay but could not get close enough due to the conditions on the water so the Dale and Broad Haven Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked with investigating the beach, however, nothing was found.

The Angle crew continued to search west towards the entrance to Milford Docks and then turned around and continuing the search back towards Wards Pier. As they were on their way back, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the female had been found safe and well in a different location and the crew were again stood down, with the lifeboat readied for service again by 10pm.