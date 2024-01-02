Graham Potter appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing three charges relating to an incident with a woman in Neyland on November 23.

Potter, 41, of Picton Road in Neyland, denied the strangulation charge, but admitted assault by beating and causing criminal damage. These pleas were accepted by the prosecution.

The court heard that Potter was “getting verbally abusive” towards the victim, before becoming violent.

He put his hand under the woman’s chin, but prosecutor James Hartson said this did not impact her breathing and she was able to get free.

“He continued to be verbally abusive,” Mr Hartson said, adding that Potter “grabbed her arm and punched her mouth, causing her lip to bleed”.

“They then started scuffling with each other on the sofa and in the bedroom, causing scratches.”

The court heard that Potter smashed the victim’s television and a chair when she left the living room.

The police were called, and the defendant admitted there had been “an incident” and that he had smashed the victim’s TV, but “insisted it was she that ‘kicked off’,” Mr Hartson said.

In a statement read out to the court by Mr Hartson, the victim said: “He doesn’t want to lose me but then will smack me in the face.

“There’s two sides to his personality. He can be lovely when he’s not drunk.”

After reading the statement from the victim, Mr Hartson said: “She doesn’t believe that the defendant is going to change his ways.”

The court heard that Potter had two previous convictions for battery and one for criminal damage against this same victim, while he was also twice jailed for breaching two domestic violence protection orders.

David Singh, defending, said that Potter was “realistic about his situation”.

“The incident was fuelled by alcohol. Both sides had consumed alcohol. Mr Potter received injuries.”

“A woman fought back - how dare she,” Judge Paul Thomas KC interjected.

Mr Singh said Potter had “remained out of trouble” between 1999 and 2021.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Thomas said: “You Mr Potter are a nasty bully. You assault women when you get drunk.

“You are fortunate you were not charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“It’s been put forward by you that you received an injury yourself. You can hardly complain about that.

“Unless you kerb your drinking and kerb your temper, you will be going back to prison and the sentences will get longer and longer.”

Judge Thomas jailed Potter for 18 weeks for the assault, with a further six weeks for the criminal damage. Potter was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order.

A not guilty verdict was entered on the strangulation charge.