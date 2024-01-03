Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that the road around Beulah Hill will be closed for three weeks from January 22, 2024, to allow for telecom poling works to take place.

The road closure affects the following:

· Unclassified (U3376) Beulah Hill and Class III (C3011) Letterston to Ambleston road near Little Newcastle from the junction with the access road leading to Colston Farm, southeast to the junction with the C3009 Puncheston to Spittal road.

During the closure, all traffic except for exempted vehicles will not be allowed to use the road.

An alternative routes has been created which is:

· Via Beulah Hill, C3008 Letterston to Puncheston road and C3009 Puncheston to Spittal road and U3376 road leading to Little Newcastle.