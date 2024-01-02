The New Year weekend was a wet and windy one, and one vehicle was caught out in the weather after getting stuck in around six inches of water on the afternoon of Sunday, December 31.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at Merrion Cross, Pembroke at 1.58pm on Sunday, with the wading team able to get access to the vehicle and lead the occupants to safety.

The owner arranged recovery of the vehicle and the fire crews from Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock left the scene almost an hour later.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the incident happened at Merrion Cross (Image: Google Maps)

The statement from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.58pm on Sunday, December 31st, the Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock crews were called to an incident at Merrion Cross, Pembroke.

“Crews responded to a vehicle stuck in approximately six inches of water. The Wading Team made access to the vehicle and were able to lead the vehicle’s occupants to safety. The vehicle’s owner remained at the scene to arrange the recovery of the vehicle.

“Crews left the scene at 2.43pm.”

It is a reminder to motorists to be careful in this weather and to take extra care when going through any form of surface water.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has a range of information about driving in heavy rain and deep water and explained that driving through deep water can cause water to be sucked into the engine through the air intakes which are low down on the vehicle. This can cause the vehicle to stall and the damage can be serious and expensive to repair. More information about driving in heavy rain can be found at https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/your-safety/on-the-road/driving-in-heavy-rain/