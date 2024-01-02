Storm Henk has hit across Pembrokeshire and Wales, as well as much of the UK, with the Met Office putting yellow weather warnings in place for heavy rain and winds, the latter being upgraded to an amber warning across part of south Wales.

Monkton to Hundleton Road is closed. (Image: Martin Caveney)

It comes after a weekend of heavy rain, leading to extremely saturated ground and the current heavy rainfall adding extra pressure to this and causing some flooding.

Pembrokeshire County Council has this afternoon – Tuesday, January 2 – issued an update on the flooding situation saying that the heavy rain is due to subside later today.

There is a flood warning still in place for the river Ritec at Tenby and due to this, the Tenby to Gumfreston Road will remain closed.

There have also been reports of flooding along Marsh Road near the petrol station.

The Commons, Pembroke has a lot of surface water. (Image: Martin Caveney)

There are also reports of flooding in:

Llanteg Village

Rosemary Lane, Begelly

West Lane Templeton

Old Redberth Road

Buttermilk Lane and the Commons Pembroke

Water Street Pembroke Dock

Burton Village and Woodford Lane

Rosemarket – Honeyborough

Sentry Cross – Honeyborough

Johnston to Sentry Cross by Hayston Mill

Lower Thornton, Milford Haven

Coppet Hall – Wisemans Bridge. The path remains closed as there is a risk of further landslides.

Temple Bar and Valley Road, Saundersfoot, particularly by the railway bridge.

Sageston to Heatherton. This road is passable with care.

Monkton – Hundleton road is closed.

Lower Thornton, Milford Haven.

Haverfordwest to Burton road at Troopers Inn and Targate Road.

Old Hakin Road, Merlins Bridge, especially under railway bridge.

Clay Lanes Haverfordwest.

Broad Haven – Walton West.

Rhos Village, Slebech.

Folly Cross, Camrose.

Spittal Tunnel to Spittal. There is a tree down but it is passable with care.

Crundale – Clarbeston Road near Newbridge Nurseries.

Cotland Mill, Wiston.

Llys y Fran – Clarbeston.

New Moat.

Llwyndrain Llanfyrnach.

Llandissillio.

Solva Main Street near bridge.

Wern Road, Goodwick.

Bryn Henllan, Dinas.

St Dogmaels.

The council is urging anyone needing to travel to take care as the roads are bad across the county and will provide further updates as and when they arise.